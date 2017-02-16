Feb 16 Befimmo SA:

* FY net rental income 137.0 million euros ($146.04 million) versus 139 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY operating profit before result on portfolio 111.7 million euros versus 112 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY net profit 90.4 million euros versus 97.9 million euros year ago

* Net asset value of 54.78 per share at dec 31

* Occupancy rate properties available for lease at Dec 31, 2016 was 94.79 percent versus 94.15 percent year ago

* Fair value portfolio at Dec. 31, 2016 (adds period) 2.51 billion euros versus 2.39 billion year ago

* Dividend outlook of 3.45 euros gross per share for the 2017 fiscal year