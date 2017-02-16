Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Befimmo SA:
* FY net rental income 137.0 million euros ($146.04 million) versus 139 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY operating profit before result on portfolio 111.7 million euros versus 112 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY net profit 90.4 million euros versus 97.9 million euros year ago
* Net asset value of 54.78 per share at dec 31
* Occupancy rate properties available for lease at Dec 31, 2016 was 94.79 percent versus 94.15 percent year ago
* Fair value portfolio at Dec. 31, 2016 (adds period) 2.51 billion euros versus 2.39 billion year ago
* Dividend outlook of 3.45 euros gross per share for the 2017 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9381 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.