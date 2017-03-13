Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Befimmo Sa:
* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex
* Signing of a private agreement* granting CBRE Global Investors (on behalf of one of its SMA** clients) a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex, for an amount of 122 million euros ($130.08 million)
* This operation will generate a net capital gain of about 0.8 euros per share
* It will have an impact on EPRA earnings forecast of -EUR 0.08 per share in 2017, -EUR 0.13 per share in 2018 and -EUR 0.12 per share in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.