March 13 Befimmo Sa:

* Befimmo crystallises value by granting a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex

* Signing of a private agreement* granting CBRE Global Investors (on behalf of one of its SMA** clients) a 99-year leasehold on Brederode complex, for an amount of 122 million euros ($130.08 million)

* This operation will generate a net capital gain of about 0.8 euros per share

* This operation will generate a net capital gain of about 0.8 euros per share

* It will have an impact on EPRA earnings forecast of -EUR 0.08 per share in 2017, -EUR 0.13 per share in 2018 and -EUR 0.12 per share in 2019