BRIEF-Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
Feb 27 Bega Cheese Ltd:
* Asx alert-bga secures long term nutritional partnership with mjn-bga.ax
* Has agreed to sell one of its spray dryers at tatura and its infant formula finishing plant at derrimut
* Deal for for aud $200 million
* As a part of transaction co has secured a 10 year service and access agreement with mead johnson for spray dryer and finishing plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boyd Group Income Fund significantly enhances credit facility
* Speculation of early Italian election after weekend reports