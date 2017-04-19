April 19 Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd :

* Says it signed a strategic partnership framework with GuangXi Bureau of Geology & Mineral Prospecting & Exploitation on tourism geology development project

* Says the partner will invest fund to prospect geological resources which can be used for tourism development

* Both sides will exploit high quality geological resources such as geothermal and geological landform in Guangxi

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vW97oZ

