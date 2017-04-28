BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 Beibu Gulf Tourism Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of wholly owned tourism unit in Yantai city on April 26 with registered capital of 100 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VoqNDm
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing