BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Beiersdorf Ag
* Beiersdorf cfo says aims for working capital in consumer business to be in single digit in next 12 mos
* Beiersdorf ceo says targeting sales growth of 5 percent in midterm
* Beiersdorf ceo sees 2017 sales up 3-4 percent in consumer business, 3-4 percent in tesa business
* Beiersdorf ceo says not seeing any improvement in markets this year
* Beiersdorf ceo says has looked at assets over last year and passed due to high price tags
* Beiersdorf ceo says large cash pile is not going to force it to do any "stupid" things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.