GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 7 Guangzhou Development Group Inc
* Beigene and Guangzhou development district establish joint venture to build Biologics manufacturing facility
* Beigene Ltd - expected direct investments total RMB 2.2 billion
* Beigene Ltd - JV will also provide funding for research and development of Biologic drug candidates in China
* Beigene - for additional funding, manufacturing factory subsidiary of JV company expected to secure commercial loans of RMB 1 billion or $150 million
* Beigene Ltd - cash contributions to Beigene Biologics consist of RMB 200 million from Beigene HK and a total of rmb 1 billion from GET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit