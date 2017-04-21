BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Beigene Ltd
* BEIGENE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF FIRST PIVOTAL STUDY IN CHINA OF PD-1 ANTIBODY BGB-A317
* SAYS ALSO PLAN TO INITIATE STUDIES TO ENABLE REGULATORY APPROVAL OF BGB-A317 IN MULTIPLE GEOGRAPHIES OUTSIDE OF CHINA
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.