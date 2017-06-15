June 15 BeiGene Ltd:

* Presented updated data from ongoing Phase 1 study of Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia

* VGPR rate also further supports continued evaluation of BGB-3111 in its global, head-to-head Phase 3 study against ibrutinib in WM

* Says updated Phase 1 data continue to demonstrate that BGB-3111 is well tolerated