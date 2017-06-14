June 14 Beigene Ltd
* Beigene presents updated phase 1 data on btk inhibitor
bgb-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small
lymphocytic lymphoma at the 14th international conference on
malignant lymphoma
* Beigene Ltd - updated phase 1 data continue to
demonstrate that bgb-3111 is well tolerated and highly active in
cll/sll
* Beigene Ltd - only one patient discontinued treatment due
to an ae, a grade 2 pleural effusion.
* Beigene Ltd - total of 18 serious aes (saes) occurred in
13 patients, with no sae occurring in more than one patient
* Beigene Ltd - patient with pleural effusion discontinued
treatment prior to week 12 and was not evaluable for response
* Beigene Ltd- ongoing dose-expansion component is testing
doses of 160 mg twice a day (bid) or 320 mg once a day (qd).
