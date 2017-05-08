BRIEF-Lanzhou Huanghe Enterprise to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 26
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 23
May 8 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd :
* Says Beiing-based tech firm and parties acting in concert have acquired 5.15 percent stake in the company, increasing stake in the company to 10.15 percent from 5 percent
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: STRONG DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES, COMPARABLE NET SALES AND EBITDA GROW 19% AND 26%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR