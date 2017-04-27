April 27 Beijer Electronics Ab:

* Q1 order intake increased by 20 pct to 318 MSEK (265.0).

* Q1 net sales increased by 3 pct to 290.2 MSEK (280.5).

* Q1 EBIT was 2.5 MSEK (-55.5)

* Says against background of operational progress in Q1, our previous assessment of outlook for full year 2017 stands

* Says expects increased sales, improved underlying EBIT in 2017 compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: