Feb 16 Beijer Ref Ab (Publ)

* Says operating profit for Q4 of 2016 amounted to SEK 145 million ($16.26 million) (134)

* Says net sales for Q4 of 2016 increased by 8.5 per cent compared with corresponding period in previous year and amounted to SEK 2,199 million (2,027)

* Beijer ref says directors proposes that annual meeting of shareholders resolves that a dividend of SEK 5.50 (5.25) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9179 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)