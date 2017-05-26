May 26 Beijing Advanced Digital Technology Co Ltd

* To pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VYpw3T

