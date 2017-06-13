June 13 Beijing Aerospace Changfeng Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.053 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 16

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w7XLPy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)