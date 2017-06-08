BRIEF-Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage:
June 8Beijing Airport High-Tech Park co Ltd :
* Says it completed establishment of a tourism development JV with partners
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wNLGN4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 22 Prime Minister Theresa May set out what she called a "fair deal" for EU citizens living in Britain on Thursday, saying in her first test of negotiating strength that she did not want anyone to have to leave because of Brexit or to split up families.