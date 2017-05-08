China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 8Beijing Airport High-Tech Park Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
* Says it will hold 4.99 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0Cpw55
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed