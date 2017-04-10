BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Beijing Beida Jade Bird Universal Sci-tech Co Ltd
* Issuance approval committee of CSRC issued reviewing results announcement of issuance approval committee for 2017
* Issuance approval committee of CSRC says proposed IPO on SME board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange of Jade Bird Fire Alarm was reviewed and passed Source (bit.ly/2ojvFy8) Further company coverage:
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement