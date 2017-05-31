BRIEF-Tasly Pharma gets regulatory approval to issue up to 800 mln yuan bonds
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.98 million) bonds
May 31 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest in medical and healthcare JV with fund size of up to 2 billion yuan ($293.24 million)
FRANKFURT, June 23 European regulators have recommended approval of a second copy of AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, in a further boost for so-called biosimilars in the region.