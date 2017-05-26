Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 2
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 5 and the dividend will be paid on June 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ntWYhH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)