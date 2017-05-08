May 8 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd

* Says contract sales at 7.96 billion yuan ($1.15 billion) in April

* Says contract sales at 26.46 billion yuan in Jan-April, up 20.12 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pSZVlZ

