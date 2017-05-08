UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says contract sales at 7.96 billion yuan ($1.15 billion) in April
* Says contract sales at 26.46 billion yuan in Jan-April, up 20.12 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pSZVlZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9030 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
* SAID ON MONDAY EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECLINE IN EARNINGS IN 2017 COMPARED TO THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR