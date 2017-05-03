May 3 Beijing Certificate Authority Co Ltd :

* Says co appoints Lin Xueyan as new general manager to replace Zhan Banghua

* Says co appoints Gao Qingshan as new CFO to replace Liu Hansha

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LZtLH3 ; goo.gl/Moviwl ; goo.gl/Jxrnsc ; goo.gl/knlT5a

