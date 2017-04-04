BEIJING, April 4 The Beijing municipal
government has further tightened its curbs on home purchasing to
include residential bungalows, in an effort to rein in market
speculation, according to a statement posted on the website of
its housing committee.
Starting April 3, the following applicants will be
disqualified from buying residential bungalows:
* Singles or families without local registrations that
already own an apartment in the city.
* Families with local registrations that already own two or
more apartments.
* Households without local registrations that can not
provide tax returns or social insurances for at least five
consecutive years. source text: here
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu)