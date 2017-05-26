BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit wins land auction for 5 bln yuan
* Says unit wins land auction for 5.0 billion yuan ($731.18 million)
May 26 Beijing Cuiwei Tower Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6
* Signed definive agreement for China’S Zhejiang Geely Holding group to take 49.9% equity in Malaysia’S first carmaker, Proton Holdings Berhad