BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 515.2 million yuan to 625.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (368.0 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of fodder and vaccine business, as well as decreased business operation expenses are the main reasons for the forecast
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: