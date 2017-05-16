BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 5.22 percent
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN