BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties requests for lifting of trading halt
Request for lifting of trading halt
June 14 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.04 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
* Says it plans to issue 22,034,126 shares of the company to merge with Namu Tech Co., Ltd, a software development firm