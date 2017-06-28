BRIEF-Fiducial Office Solutions H1 revenue eur 95.5 million
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 28 Beijing eGOVA Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 29 pending share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uhvPHY
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.