Japanese central banker praises Hitler's economic policies
TOKYO, June 29 A Bank of Japan policymaker praised Adolf Hitler's economic policies on Thursday, but said they enabled the Nazi dictator to do "horrible" things to the world.
June 28Beijing Electronic Zone Investment and Development Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit won bid for land use right in Kunming city worth 37 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U76Fu5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 29 Britain's accounting regulator said on Thursday it would investigate audits by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) of BT Group after a scandal was uncovered this year at the Italian operations of the British telecoms group.