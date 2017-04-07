BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall 5.95-20.06 percent y/y to 170-200 million yuan ($24.64-28.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nJMYq8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9006 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company