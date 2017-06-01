BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 1.32 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.32 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide semiconductor appearance inspection equipment
June 1 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :
* Says it signed agreement with Tianjin Maoyan Media Co Ltd to sell its entire 68.6 percent stake in a tech firm for 130.7 million yuan
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 4,695 won/share from 4,973 won/share, effective June 22