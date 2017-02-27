BRIEF-Key Alliance says it entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt
Feb 27 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 preliminary net profit up 83.1 percent at 736.3 million yuan ($107.13 million) from a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2muBE1O
($1 = 6.8727 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* In fy2017, group recorded revenue of approximately hk$79.1 million comparing with hk$83.5 million in fy2016