BRIEF-APN Property Group updates on listing of convenience retail REIT
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC
May 22 Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry Group Ltd
* Qian xu has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Hu yebi has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Siu Kin Wai has been appointed as an executive director of co
* JB Financial has advised that it has entered into negotiations for acquisition of Genesis Proprietary Trading Pty Ltd