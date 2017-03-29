BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29Beijing Global Safety Technology
* Says its Hefei-based technology unit signed agreement with Siemens Ltd. China, regarding cooperation on intelligent water field
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/g6vECl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes