March 22 Beijing Hanbang Technology Corp :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 12 million yuan to 16 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 12.4 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is seasonal fluctuation

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mw3S4a

