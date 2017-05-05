Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 1.2 billion yuan ($173.90 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qLf5Yb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9004 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.