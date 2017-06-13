BRIEF-Jiangsu Hongtu High Technology to issue up to 1 bln yuan commercial paper
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan commercial paper
June 13 Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to sell one of its supermarket for 294.0 million yuan ($43.26 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rVshND
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7969 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan commercial paper
* Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits reports record fiscal 2017 financial results