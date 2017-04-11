April 11 Beijing HualuBaina Film & TV Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 59.7 million yuan to 71.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (39.8 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of film business is main reason for the forecast

