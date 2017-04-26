BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Beijing Hualubaina Film&TV Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to dissolve co's 51 percent owned Shanghai-based film & television unit as well as its wholly owned Khorgos-based subsidiary
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LjPj71
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes