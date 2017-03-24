March 24 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd

* Says its 2016 net profit up 80.4 percent y/y at 961.5 million yuan ($139.67 million)

* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 5-15 percent from 109 million yuan a year earlier

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nLwgLf; bit.ly/2od04Nx

($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi)