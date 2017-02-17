Feb 17 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded 80 million shares in the company, or 3.1 percent of issued share capital, on Feb 17 at 9.95 yuan ($1.45) per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lS1tvw

($1 = 6.8701 Chinese yuan renminbi)