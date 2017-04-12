April 12 Beijing Jingxi Culture & Tourism Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 4.5 million yuan to 5.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 25.0 million yuan

* The main reasons for the forecast are gains from subsidiary acquisition and decreased marketing expense

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ogHKwL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)