BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6 Beijing Join-cheer Software Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue convertible corporate bonds worth up to 780 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PI2tlK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.