BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55.76 percent to 84.46 percent, or to be 380 million yuan to 450 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 244 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ckhE0r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes