April 26 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 55.76 percent to 84.46 percent, or to be 380 million yuan to 450 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 244 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ckhE0r

