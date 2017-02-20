UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
Feb 20 Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 91.3-121.3 percent y/y to 185-214 million yuan ($26.90-31.12 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2megILu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.