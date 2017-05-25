BRIEF-Infosys says probe into whistleblower complaints finds no evidence of wrongdoing
* Conclusion of independent investigation into allegations made by anonymous whistleblower
May 25 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to issue 1st tranche of 2017 bonds worth up to 300 million yuan ($43.67 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rCmv3S
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit accepted a letter of award ("LOA") for the implementation of a loan management system