April 11Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 91.5 percent to 111.9 percent, or to be 23.5 million yuan to 26 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (12.3 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KE8v3r

