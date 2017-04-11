BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 11Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 91.5 percent to 111.9 percent, or to be 23.5 million yuan to 26 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (12.3 million yuan)
* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: