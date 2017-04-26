BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy the remaining 5 percent stake in a Beijing-based tech development firm for 18.2 million yuan
* Co will own 100 percent stake in the Beijing-based tech development firm after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lYCFKk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes