BRIEF-Lannett names Patrick Lepore to board of directors
* Lannett Company Inc - addition of Lepore will increase total number of directors to seven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy additional 23 percent stake in a Beijing-based pharma device company, for 92,000 yuan
* Its stake in target company will be raised to 100 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pPz9EE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee