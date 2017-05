April 21 Beijing North Star Co Ltd:

* Suzhou North Star, wholly- owned subsidiary of co, Suzhou Huixie and Chongqing Huayu entered into cooperation agreement

* Project company will be held as to 40%, 30% and 30% by Suzhou North Star, Suzhou Huixie and Chongqing Huayu, respectively. Source text (bit.ly/2oxFFSN) Further company coverage: